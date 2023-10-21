Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

APH stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

