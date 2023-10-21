Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of HEP stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.87. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 930,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

