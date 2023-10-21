Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 7th

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

