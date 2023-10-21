Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

TMUS opened at $136.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.