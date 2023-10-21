Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $932.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $932.00 and last traded at $951.01, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $980.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $960.07 and its 200 day moving average is $970.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $28.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

