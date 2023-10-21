Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $1.00. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 1,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Video Display Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
Video Display Company Profile
Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Video Display
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.