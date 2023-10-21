Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $1.00. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 1,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Video Display Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

