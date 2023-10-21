Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WES opened at $27.69 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.