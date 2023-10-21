Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on AWCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
