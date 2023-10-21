Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share.
Watsco Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $347.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.51. Watsco has a 1 year low of $238.54 and a 1 year high of $406.08.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.
WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
