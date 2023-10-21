DeFiChain (DFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.72 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $205.06 million and $7.72 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,077,062,998 coins and its circulating supply is 759,160,887 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

