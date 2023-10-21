Ordinals One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.11 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $83.05 million and $15.11 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00013287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.91876605 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $21,025,624.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

