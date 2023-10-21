CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $158.94 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $158.94 million and $193,222.11 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,765.49 or 1.00007393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002136 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.53530892 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $190,647.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

