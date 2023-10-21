BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

