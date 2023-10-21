Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $691.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $704.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.21 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

