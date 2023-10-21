Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.63 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $148,108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

