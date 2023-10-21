Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 41,909 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

