Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $603,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 246.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

