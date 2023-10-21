Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

