Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $147.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.58 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.