Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

