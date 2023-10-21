Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0415 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $220.64 million and $3.71 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,210,910,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,317,098,480 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

