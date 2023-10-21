ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.82 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 67.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $13.82 million and $372.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,765.49 or 1.00007393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002136 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00725651 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

