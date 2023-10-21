Stratis Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51.82 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002247 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $51.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.95 or 0.05402474 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,454,175 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

