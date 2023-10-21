PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 393,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

