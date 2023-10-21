Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.