Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 2,264 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

