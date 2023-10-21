Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

