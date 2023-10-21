Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 896.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 183,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 87,985 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.94 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

