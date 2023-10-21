iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $147.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.58 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

