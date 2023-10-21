Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.77%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

