Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 1.6 %

SHEL stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

