Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

