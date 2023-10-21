Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

