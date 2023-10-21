iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $128.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

