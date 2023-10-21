Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

