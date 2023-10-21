Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

