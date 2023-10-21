Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

