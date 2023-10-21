Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSV stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

