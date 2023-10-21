Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $572,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $134.69 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

