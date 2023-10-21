Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2,067.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.