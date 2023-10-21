Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New $366,000 Investment in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PBT opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20,615.65% and a net margin of 97.93%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.