Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $201.70 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

