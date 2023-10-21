Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

