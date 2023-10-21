ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stake Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

