Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

Fortive Stock Down 1.2 %

FTV stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

