Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 407 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $66.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.