Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.07 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

