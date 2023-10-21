Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

