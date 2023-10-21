Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 2,203 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.