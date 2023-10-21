Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,098 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

